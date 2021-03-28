scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

Waqar Younis cheated with ball to get reverse swing: Mohammad Asif

Waqar Younis cheated to make the ball reverse swing, alleges Mohammad Asif, also pointing to how the current Pakistan national team bowling coach has not been able to develop another bowler who can perfect the art.

By: Sports Desk |
March 28, 2021 12:45:10 pm
Waqar Younis, one of the best known practitioners of reverse swing, is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan team. (File Photo)

Waqar Younis did not know how to bowl with the new ball and he used to “cheat with the ball” to get reverse swing when the ball was older, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif alleged.

Speaking in an interview on a Pakistani television channel, Asif said: “He (Waqar Younis) used to cheat with the ball to do reverse swing. He didn’t know how to bowl with the new ball in most of his career. He learned a bit about bowling a new ball in the twilight phase of his career.”

Watch the interview:

Asif added that despite being known as a practitioner of reverse swing, Waqar has never been able to develop another bowler who can perfect it. Waqar is currently the bowling coach of the Pakistan national team.

READ | Cricket’s cheating crisis — How to reverse logic of a cricket ball’s movement

Asif said, “You know him (Waqar) as a master of reverse swing but he never developed a single bowler who could bowl a perfect reverse swing. These people are in coaching for the last 20 years but they never produced quality bowlers. They lack consistency in making combinations. We have quantity, not quality bowlers.”

