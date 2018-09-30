Wanted to give players assurance… not easy if dropped after two games, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma himself has had been at the receiving of constant chopping and changing, albeit in red-ball cricket. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma himself has had been at the receiving of constant chopping and changing, albeit in red-ball cricket. (Source: AP)

Ambati Rayudu: six innings, 175 runs, two half-centuries. MS Dhoni: four innings, 77 runs, highest score 36. Dinesh Karthik: five innings, 146 runs, highest score 44. Kedar Jadhav batted at No. 6 for India in the Asia Cup but his brief was that of an allrounder. Rayudu, Karthik and Dhoni formed the core of the Indian middle-order.

The middle-order, in fact, didn’t have much work to do, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who hammered 659 runs between them. But put under pressure, the middle-order failed to inspire confidence. Against Afghanistan, India slid from 110 for no loss to 252 all out. The match ended in tie. In the final against Bangladesh, when Karthik got stuck in the middle-overs, it felt like India missed a trick by not playing in-form Rahul, who had scored 60 against Afghanistan — his first international match after his century at the Oval Test. Rahul told reporters the other day that the team management has clearly defined his role — at the moment he is the third opener.

On the face of it, sticking religiously to a plan hampers flexibility. But the stand-in skipper had his reasons. Rohit elaborated on it after the final, when he was asked about the clarity over the No. 4 and No. 6 positions. “I think we pretty much have clarity. Those No.4 and No.6 need to get more games as the World Cup comes closer. It’s too early to judge or say they have sealed the spot. I shouldn’t be saying that because right now is not the time. Come the World Cup, we will have a clear picture about it. I think right now as a team, the next few tournaments that we are going to play, I think that will be probably ideal for us to judge as a management to see where they stand as a player,” the captain said. Rohit himself has had been at the receiving of constant chopping and changing, albeit in red-ball cricket. Since making his Test debut against West Indies in 2013, the Mumbai batsman has featured in 25 Tests in five years. He always seemingly had been looking over his shoulder. He is now out of the Test squad despite being in the A+ category of the centrally contracted players. As the captain of the Indian Asia Cup squad, he was firm on giving his batters a long rope.

“… when we came here, I wanted to give them the assurance first that they will play all the games. That’s how you make players. You give them the assurance of going and playing freely, without taking pressure. If you know that you are dropped after two games, it’s not easy for anyone. I think it‘s important to keep that team consistently going, and that is something that we spoke at the start of the tournament and I wanted to give everybody a fair run and play more games. That’s how you will understand a player’s capability. Because in one-odd game you can’t judge, you need quite a few games.”

Dhoni’s travails

Dhoni’s batting form could be a concern for the Indian team, with the World Cup just nine months away. Rohit and Dhawan’s fairly early departures in the final had set the stage perfectly for the former captain to play a long innings and see India through. He was slowly getting into the groove when he played away from his body to a Mustafizur Rahman delivery to get out for 36. India still required 64 runs from 13.5 overs to get over the line. Dhoni in his pomp might not have played that shot, for he would been scoring at a faster rate, ensuring less pressure on himself. To this team, though, Dhoni is a lot more than an iconic wicketkeeper-batsman. In fact, Rohit made it clear that he comes from the Dhoni school of captaincy.

“Dhoni… we learn a lot from him because he’s been such a good captain. Whenever there were questions or doubts on the field, he was always there to answer. What I have seen of him leading for all these years, he never panicked, took time while taking decision and then would take it. There are those similarities in me too. I also try to first think and then react. Yes, 50-over cricket gives you time, but you need to take time as well. I have learnt this from seeing him (lead). We have played for so many years under his captaincy. Whenever there’s something, he is ready with advice,” Rohit said.

Winning the Asia Cup was a double delight for him — two in two as India’s stand-in skipper. He led India to the Nidahas Trophy success in Sri Lanka earlier this year. Asked if he is ready if the full-time job lands in the future, Rohit had a laugh. “Definitely. We have just won, so I will surely be ready. Whenever the opportunity comes, I will be ready.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App