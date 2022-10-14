‘Wanted to bat like Sachin Tendulkar but realised, I can’t’: MS Dhoni on his cricketing idol and favourite subject

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni confessed that he wanted to bat like Sachin Tendulkar and that the Master Blaster was his cricketing idol.

“My cricketing role model has always been Sachin Tendulkar. I was exactly like you guys, I used to watch Sachin Tendulkar play and wanted to bat like him. Later on, I realised I can’t play like him but inside my heart, I always wanted to play like him. He was my cricketing idol growing up,” Dhoni said in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on their Twitter handle.

On being asked about his favourite subject in school, MS Dhoni’s reply made the crowd erupt in laughter. “Does sports qualify as a subject?” he chuckled and replied.

Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket, still leads the IPL franchise CSK and had said that he will be playing in IPL 2023 as well. Dhoni was reappointed as the CSK captain after Jadeja stepped down mid-way through the IPL 2022.