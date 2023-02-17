‘Want to debut vs India in World Cup and take fifer’: Pakistan’s Ihsanullah eyes big dreams after clocking 150kph in PSL

Pakistan has always been the land which produces some of the most lethal fast bowlers in world cricket. Be it Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in their heydays to the modern day pace battery of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Naseem Khan. Now, courtesy of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), you can add the name of Multan Sultans pacer, Ihsanullah to that list.

20-year-old Ihsanullah on Wednesday caught the eye of the cricketing world when he dismantled Quetta Gladiators’ Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stumps with a delivery clocking over 150 kph, ultimately registering figures of 5/12 in four overs.

The youngster also harbours of making his debut against India in the World Cup and claiming a 5-wicket haul.

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul. I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah told Saamaa TV after his side’s 9-wicket victory.

In the match, the right arm pacer removed Jason Roy on a 142 kph delivery, following it up it by taking the scalp of Iftikhar Ahmed. Then, in the first ball of his 3rd over, he dismissed Umar Akmal and completed his 5-wicket haul by cleaning up Naseem Shah next.

He also became the new record holder for bowling the fastest four-over spell ever recorded by a bowler in PSL history.