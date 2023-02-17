scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Advertisement

‘Want to debut vs India in World Cup and take fifer’: Pakistan’s Ihsanullah eyes big dreams after clocking 150kph in PSL

The 20-year-old pacer, who plays for the Multan Sultans in PSL, recently took a five-wicket haul in which he claimed Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah's wickets.

The youngster also harbours of making his debut against India in the World Cup and claiming a 5-wicket haul. (Twitter/Pakistan Super League)
Listen to this article
‘Want to debut vs India in World Cup and take fifer’: Pakistan’s Ihsanullah eyes big dreams after clocking 150kph in PSL
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistan has always been the land which produces some of the most lethal fast bowlers in world cricket. Be it Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in their heydays to the modern day pace battery of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Naseem Khan. Now, courtesy of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), you can add the name of Multan Sultans pacer, Ihsanullah to that list.

20-year-old Ihsanullah on Wednesday caught the eye of the cricketing world when he dismantled Quetta Gladiators’ Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stumps with a delivery clocking over 150 kph, ultimately registering figures of 5/12 in four overs.

The youngster also harbours of making his debut against India in the World Cup and claiming a 5-wicket haul.

“I want to make my debut against India in the World Cup and take a five-wicket haul. I want to help Pakistan win, it would give me immense happiness,” Ihsanullah told Saamaa TV after his side’s 9-wicket victory.

In the match, the right arm pacer removed Jason Roy on a 142 kph delivery, following it up it by taking the scalp of Iftikhar Ahmed. Then, in the first ball of his 3rd over, he dismissed Umar Akmal and completed his 5-wicket haul by cleaning up Naseem Shah next.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
A tribute to the anti-establishment Bengali writer Subimal Misra, who pas...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Why do chatbots sometimes act weird and spout nonsense? Here’s how ...
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Govt plans fact-check body, sounds out social media companies
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...
Delhi Confidential: How KV Thomas is serving interests of Kerala via food...

He also became the new record holder for bowling the fastest four-over spell ever recorded by a bowler in PSL history.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 18:13 IST
Next Story

5 arrested, 54 kg marijuana seized as Pune Customs bust drug racket

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 17: Latest News
close