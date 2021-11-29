Wankhede to limit spectators’ entry at 25% of capacity for IND vs NZ 2nd test: MCA

Wankhede will play host to a test match after a gap of 5 years. The last Test held at the venue was against England in December 2016. (File)

Wankhede stadium, which will host the second Test match between India and New Zealand from December 3-7, will be limiting the entry of spectators to a maximum of 25% of the stadium’s capacity, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Monday.

In a press statement, the MCA stated, “The Association will make sure that all the protocols of the state government are strictly adhered to. As per the directives of the State government, we would be limiting the entry of spectators to a maximum of 25% of the stadium capacity.”

“We hope to give the fans of test cricket an opportunity to enjoy cricket at its best during these times of pandemic,” it added.

It maybe mentioned here that Wankhede will play host to a test match after a gap of 5 years. The last Test held at the venue was against England in December 2016. The match will mark the return of international cricket at the iconic venue after the Covid-19 pandemic brought sporting action to a halt last year.

The first test in Kanpur ended in a stalemate on Monday as two Indian-born cricketers, Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra, showed remarkable resilience under fading light and on a deteriorating track to defy India’s famous spinners.

Indian spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja, put up one of their most persevering performances in recent times but Mumbai-born Patel (2 off 23 balls) and Karnataka-born Ravindra (18 not out off 91 balls) consumed 8.4 overs after the fall of the ninth wicket to keep New Zealand on even keel in the two-match series.