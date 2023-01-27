scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Wahab Riaz named caretaker Sports Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province

The 37-year-old has been retained by Peshawar Zalmi for this year's Pakistan Super League and is expected to fulfill his commitment to the team despite his appointment as the caretaker Sports Minister of the Punjab province.

Wahab, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League, will take oath after he returns to Pakistan.

Wahab Riaz, Pakistan’s sidelined left-arm fast bowler, has been named the caretaker Sports Minister of the Punjab province, marking his entry into politics while still active on the cricket circuit.

There is no official word on what this means for his involvement with the Pakistan Super League.

Wahab last played for Pakistan in 2020 and has appeared in 27 Tests, 92 ODIs and 36 T20 internationals. He is the leading wicket-taker in the PSL with 103 wickets.

Wahab’s appointment was confirmed by the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday and the cricketer will probably hold this position until elections of the Punjab Assembly are held in the next three to four months.

Pakistan’s Punjab state this month dissolved the local legislature on the advice of the chief minister, an ally of former premier Imran Khan, in a bid to force snap elections.

Wahab is not the first cricketer to join politics. Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan served as Pakistan’s prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022.

Pacer Sarfaraz Nawaz was an elected Member of the National Assembly and served as sports minister in the Benazir Bhutto government in the 90s.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 19:27 IST
