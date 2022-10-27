scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Matthew Wade tests positive for Covid, but likely to play against England

Wade is the second player to get infected by the virus this week. Spinner Adam Zampa had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and subsequently, missed the clash against Australia.

Matthew Wade in action (AP)

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade on Thursday became the second Australian player to test positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of the defending champions’ crucial T20 World Cup match against England.

The 34-year-old, who is the only wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, is showing mild symptoms but is expected to feature in the match against England at the MCG. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don’t bar a player from taking part in a match if he is COVID positive.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Wade opted out of Australia’s optional indoor session on Thursday afternoon. If he misses out, David Warner or Glenn Maxwell is expected to take the gloves against England. Maxwell put on the wicketkeeping gloves during practice to do the drills.

While skipper Aaron Finch had earlier stated that Warner would likely keep wickets in case of an emergency. Wade is the second player to get infected by the virus this week. Spinner Adam Zampa had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, and subsequently, missed the clash against Sri Lanka.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the cityPremium
Ludhiana commuters face a bumpy ride as potholes and rodents deface the city
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economyPremium
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...Premium
Mumbai band Bombay Brass on their love of baraats, blending the city’s co...
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...Premium
Dr Indrajit Coomaraswamy: ‘What has to be axiomatic is that Sri Lanka has...

The Group 1 tie between Australia and England is crucial for both sides as the losing team would be all but eliminated.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 02:43:34 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: 1 dead, 50 hospitalised due to contaminated water in Mudenoor village

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 WC
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli stars as India defeat Pakistan in thriller
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 27: Latest News