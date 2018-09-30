WADA warns ICC, says it is ready to intervene in India cricket doping row

The BCCI are at loggerheads with NADA. (Representational Image) The BCCI are at loggerheads with NADA. (Representational Image)

The World-Anti Doping Agency (WADA) has reportedly warned the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will intervene if the body does not resolve the on-going conflict between India’s cricketing board BCCI and country’s national doping agency NADA. The two bodies are at loggerheads over BCCI’s refusal to allow the doping agency to conduct a drug test on cricketers. According to an AFP report, a WADA spokesperson has confirmed that the body sent a letter to ICC in July to solve the matter.

The report added that in case the issue was not resolved sooner, it would be referred to WADA’s Compliance Review Committee, which would raise the possibility of the ICC being deemed as non-compliant by the global anti-doping body.

“Pursuant to the World Anti-Doping Code, the Indian National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has testing authority over athletes who are nationals, residents, license holders or members of sport organizations in India or who are present in India,” WADA official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

“However the Indian NADA has not been allowed by the BCCI to conduct testing on athletes from the sport of cricket,” the statement added. The anti-global watchdog further said in a statement that even though national sports federations are not signatories to WADA’s code, international federations are responsible for ensuring that individual federations follow their guidelines.

The ICC recently warned that if there are any suspensions arising from the dispute, it might hamper cricket’s inclusion at the Olympics in 2028. ICC Chief Dave Richardson was quoted as saying by newspaper Times of India earlier this week: “We are trying to help the BCCI sort out the issue with WADA and NADA. We think cricket should be in the 2028 Olympics, but it’s not going to happen unless we are a unified sport.”

“At this stage, we need to convince the BCCI that it is a good thing for cricket to be in the Olympics from all aspects,” he further said.

