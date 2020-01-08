VVS Laxman picks his India squad for T20 World Cup, leaves out MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan were left out by VVS Laxman when he was asked to name his preferred 15-man India squad for the T20 World Cup later this year. (File Photo/PTI) MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan were left out by VVS Laxman when he was asked to name his preferred 15-man India squad for the T20 World Cup later this year. (File Photo/PTI)

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan were two notable absentees when VVS Laxman named his preferred 15-man India squad which he would like to travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Laxman, speaking on Star Sports during a show on the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, picked 15 names that include Rohit Sharma, who has been rested from the current series, and the injured Hardik Pandya.

Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur, both of whom were among the wickets in India’s victory in the 2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka in Indore on Tuesday, were also not named by Laxman. Washington Sundar, who has also been part of India’s plans in recent T20s, also misses out from Laxman’s chosen team.

Congrats Team India on the comprehensive win. Outstanding performance from the bowling unit on a placid wkt. Great to see the way Navdeep Saini is growing in confidence. #INDvSL — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 7, 2020

VVS Laxman’s preferred India squad for the T20 World Cup:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

