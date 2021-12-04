VVS Laxman ‘has to apply’ for NCA’s post, panel formed to investigate CVC’s betting links

VVS Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.(IPL/Sportzpics)

Former India batting great VVS Laxman will have to come “through the process” for succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head of National Cricket Academy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said here on Saturday.

The topmost NCA post fell vacant after Dravid took over as the head coach of Team India following team’s T20 World Cup exit in the UAE last month.

“We will advertise for the NCA appointment. First, he (VVS) has to apply for the post,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI after their 90th AGM here.

Indian stalwart Dravid too had to go through a similar process before becoming the India head coach.

Initially reluctant to shift base to Bangalore from Hyderabad, Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He will also have to quit commentary or writing columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest.

Laxman’s appointment was one of the points of discussion at the AGM.

On the IPL 2022 Mega Auction which is slated for next year, Shah said: “The IPL Governing council will take a call on this.” The BCCI has also formed a neutral panel to investigate CVC Capital who pipped favourites Adani Group to own the Ahmedabad franchise.

The company has paid a whopping Rs 5625 Crore in the auctions, but now find itself under the spotlight for their alleged connection with some betting companies outside India.

“We have formed a committee who are investigating into the matter,” Shah added.

BCCI increases age limit for match officials, support staff to 65 years

In a big relief to the scores of match officials and support staff who had to leave after reaching 60, the BCCI on Saturday increased their retirement age limit by five years.

The BCCI took this decision during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here.

“The age limit of match officials and support staff has been increased to 65 from 60 years subject to their fitness,” the BCCI said in a statement after its 90th AGM.

This will benefit several umpires, scorers, match referees.

“Now we have the guidelines, they will get five years’ time for retirement,” a Board official told PTI.

At the AGM, many proposals have been passed for the development of cricket in northeastern states, Puducherry, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

“Each state association has been sanctioned Rs 10 crore and the stress would be on to develop indoor facility everywhere,” the official said.

Among other decisions, the Board has inducted Brijesh Patel and MKJ Majumdar in the IPL Governing Council.

“Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha (is there) as the representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council,” said the statement.

The BCCI also announced the formation of the Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee, Umpires Committee and Differently Abled Cricket Committee.