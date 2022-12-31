scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

'We are indebted to you for your selfless service': VVS Laxman hails bus driver who rescued Rishabh Pant after car accident

Rishabh Pant, who survived a freak car accident on Friday morning, has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee - the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said in an official statement on Friday.

rishabh pantRishabh Pant was involved in an accident in Uttarakhand on Friday morning (Source: AP)
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman took to social media to thank the driver of the Haryana roadways bus, who was among the first to come to Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant’s rescue after his accident near Roorkee on Friday and call the emergency helpline number alerting police and highway authorities.

Susheel Kumar (42), a Haryana roadways bus driver at Panipat depot was among the people who took Pant out of the Mercedes SUV after it crashed. Mann said he did not know who the injured man was and acted swiftly to arrange for an ambulance.

Hailing Kumar for his heroic actions, Laxman took to Twitter and wrote: “Gratitude to #SushilKumar, a Haryana Roadways driver who took #RishabhPant away from the burning car, wrapped him with a bedsheet and called the ambulance. We are very indebted to you for your selfless service, Sushil ji #RealHero.”

“Also special mention to the bus conductor, Paramjit who along with Driver Sushil helped Rishabh. Very grateful to these selfless guys who had great presence of mind and a big heart. Gratitude to them and all who helped,” he wrote in another tweet.

Susheel, a resident of Ballah village near Karnal, told The Indian Express that he has been driving a bus for over nine years and has seen several mishaps on the highways. “My first instinct is always to rescue and help the victims. In winters, often there is fog in the morning, as was the case yesterday too, and accidents on highways are common. I feel it is my duty to help irrespective of who the person is in such circumstances,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pant, who survived a freak car accident on Friday morning, has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee – the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said in an official statement on Friday.

Pant has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, the statement added.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” the statement read.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 13:26 IST
Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
