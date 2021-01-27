Virat Kohli served legal notice by Kerala High Court for promoting online rummy

Virat Kohli was on Wednesday served a notice by the Kerala High Court for “attracting audiences” towards online rummy in his role as “brand ambassador”.

According to ANI, a division bench of Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar comprising Justice Anil K Narendran sent notices to Kohli and a few others while hearing a petition seeking to prevent online rummy games. It also asked reply from the Kerala government on the matter.

Pauly Vadakkan, a Thrissur native filed the petition, alleging that, “Online Rummy games are becoming more and more popular. It should be legally prohibited. Other states have done the same. Kerala has a 1960 law. But no other steps have been taken. It does not include the topic of online rummy. The stars, who are the brand ambassadors, attracted the audience and took part in the competition. Online Rummy is within the limits of gambling.”

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Aju Varghese are two other “brand ambassadors” of online rummy to have been sent notices by the Kerala HC.