scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 28, 2022
Must Read

Voice Note Row: Cricket West Indies defends captain Kieron Pollard, rubbishes rumours of rift in team

Cricket West Indies on Friday has rubbished that the rumours of rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 28, 2022 3:57:53 pm
Kieron PollardWest Indies captain Kieron Pollard. (File)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday said there is no rift between captain Kieron Pollard and the teammates following the voice notes which are being circulated on social media.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“CWI is aware that the voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team,” CWI said in a press release.

“Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Ricky Skerritt, CWI President said that there is no rift between Kieron Pollard and any other team member.

“I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory,” he said.

“This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged.”

West Indies lead England 2-1 in the five-match T20 International Series. The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Saturday followed by the final match on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

South Africa clean sweep India, win series 3-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 28: Latest News