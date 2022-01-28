Voice Note Row: Cricket West Indies defends captain Kieron Pollard, rubbishes rumours of rift in team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday said there is no rift between captain Kieron Pollard and the teammates following the voice notes which are being circulated on social media.

CWI statement on allegations against West Indies Team | Full Statement – https://t.co/ertmQW65VT — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) January 28, 2022

“CWI is aware that the voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team,” CWI said in a press release.

“Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team.”

Ricky Skerritt, CWI President said that there is no rift between Kieron Pollard and any other team member.

“I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory,” he said.

“This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged.”

West Indies lead England 2-1 in the five-match T20 International Series. The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Saturday followed by the final match on Sunday.