Viv’s classmate DJ’ing in the stands, rodents running riot in press boxes

Chickie Baptiste is back in the stands. The famous DJ, a classmate of Viv Richards and a quirky feature of the Antigua Recreation Ground, returned to the ground to rev up the music for the weekend crowd. He’s 64, his health is failing, so his public appearances have become increasingly rare. But sometimes, he can’t simply resist the pull of a cricket match, and fusing it with a concoction of disco and dance. “If I’m not there, who will play the music. These boys (the DJ) are new and they lose Antiguan flavour. It’s all chic-chic music, not the racy ones. Back in the day, it was all different,” he says.

Back in the day, he repeats in his conversations. Back in the day, he would mount his giant speakers in the shaky Double Decker Stand of the rumbling ARG and blare out his disco tunes. “Once I started cranking up the music, then entire stand would start dancing. And I thought the (wooden) stands would fall down. It would go on for the entire day and much after, all five days,” he says. Spicing up his music was his good friend Labon Benjamin, famously known as Gravy, who cross-dressed and played the clown. Gravy had long retired— marked his retirement in 2000 by parading across the ARG outfield during an interval dressed in a fully-accessorised bridal gown. Then, there were Papie the bugler and comedian Mayfield, with whom his best friend Gravy always fought.

He just shuts his eyes and the mind transports him back to the “Rec days”. “I can see it all in front of my eyes, everything so bright and beautiful.” These, though, are memories that energise as much as depress him. “Every time I think of those days, I feel very energetic, but the memories make me sad as well, because of the way the West Indies team is playing. There’s no life. No fight. No joy. There’s no character in this team I could dedicate a song to. Maybe, Jason and Kemar,” says Chickie, perhaps the only non-cricketer ever to be adjudged man of the match, as the match between India and West Indies in 1997 was washed out.

Chickie — his original name is Nigel, but barely anyone knows it, had once famously stopped the Antiguan traffic — apparently the first the city island had ever witnessed—to watch good friend score the then fastest hundred, off 56 balls, against England in 1986. “I was attending a wedding, my nephew’s and then the news began to spread that Viv is on 90. I left the wedding and ran for my life. I think he deliberately slowed it down, seeing I was not there. If I were there, he could have scored it in less than 50 balls. But boy, I broke all the rules of road traffic and got there just in time to see him go from 95 to 100. If it were to happen today, I would have lost 300 EC,” he says, chuckling.

But he knew exactly which song to play. He always had a sense of occasion. He started playing Captain, the Ship is Sinking, sung by Gypsy. “Captain, this ship is sinking/Captain, these seas are rough (oh yes)’ We gas tank almost empty No electricity, we oil pressure reading low. Shall we abandon ship?…” he begins to hum the tune. It immediately struck a chord with elderly gathering behind him and they broke into an impromptu orchestra.

More reminiscing follows: “It’s my favourite, and Viv also liked it. The song came instinctively to my mind. I had barely time to settle, but a DJ knows his songs. Even the English crowd couldn’t stop dancing. Those days man, it used to be a carnival every match day.” The crowd too has changed. They’ve become sanitised and formal, he feels. This is what hurts him more than his team’s decline. “They’re shy, their feet have no rhythm. They just and munch the popcorn, and I’m without an audience. My music has fallen on deaf ears,” he says.

Age though hasn’t dimmed his penchant for flashy colours or showmanship. He wore a fluorescent green t-shirt, the collar crowded with sparkling gold chains. As he poses for the picture, he strikes a Usain Bolt pose. “I am a naughty man still. I can’t go down like the West Indies team. I will dance myself to my death. There are plenty more years.” he says.

He then starts piping his favourite song again: “Captain, this ship is sinking/Captain, these seas are rough (oh yes)’We gas tank almost empty, No electricity, we oil pressure reading low. Shall we abandon ship?…” But the context is different. It’s sung in an elegiac, depressed tone, and he quips: “It’s the perfect song for our team and times.”

Mousetrap

Modern-day press-boxes have squeaky and swanky interiors—if at times gaudy paints and over-decorated walls—and amenities. The one at Sir Viv Richards Stadium is clean and spacious and fitted with everything a hack would need, even a large and well-stocked pantry room. It also has mousetraps beneath every desk. Apparently, the rodents have been quite a menace here. In fact, when the stadium remained shut for three months, the cushion on most chairs was torn out.

There were caverns on the walls, which they had made a home, and bones were splayed all over the rooms. “You wouldn’t believe it, we killed nearly 500 ones when we cleaned up the stadium last month. Huge rodents. They ate up the entire leftover sugar sacks and the place was a mess. But you know these creatures, they keep coming back. I’m sure there must be a hundred of them around now,” says Elma, a security guard. So whenever you stretch your legs underneath the table, you gotta be careful to not get entrapped.

Apparently, the entire island is going paranoid over the rising rodent population in the country, after a teenager, who was diagnosed with rat fever, died. Every now and again, the radio gives alerts and warning on rat fever. They have tried all the popular elimination methods, from cakes to chalks, but the mousetrap, she says, is still the most trusted and efficient method.