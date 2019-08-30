Vivian Richards falls ill on air before India vs West Indies Test

Sir Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second World Championship Test between India and West Indies on Friday.

The 67-year-old Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis for the official broadcasters Sony, was doing a show, when he complained of uneasiness.

While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter.

Viv Richards, who was doing the pre-game show, seems to have fallen ill on air. They initially brought in a stretcher but then they got him to stand up and led him up the stairs. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/4MGBhuZCSn — Aishwarya Kumar @INDvsWI (@kumaraishwarya) August 30, 2019

The details of his medical condition are still awaited.

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.