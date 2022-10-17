Sir Viv Richards, Javed Miandad takes part in fun cycle race to blow off steam

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards and Pakistan legend Javed Miandad recently took part in a mini cycle race to blow off steam on the sidelines of the Pakistan Junior League. The video was shared by the official Pakistan Cricket handle on Sunday.

Richards is the mentor of the Gwadar Sharks outfit in the Pakistan Junior League and he joined the likes of Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Daren Sammy, Colin Munro and Imran Tahir as league mentors.

The PJL tournament began on October 6 and will end on October 22.

Before this, Richards has also been a part of PSL side Quetta Gladiators’ campaign in six of seven editions, helping them win the title in 2019.

Richards is a two-time World Cup winner and averaged over 50 in Tests following his 8,540 runs in 121 matches. He played 187 ODIs and scored 6,721 runs while also taking 32 Test and 118 ODI wickets.

Miandad, meanwhile, amassed 8832 runs including 23 centuries in 124 Tests while scoring 7381 runs in 233 ODIs with the help of eight centuries.

“I am absolutely thrilled at reuniting with my mate Javed Miandad at the Pakistan Junior League with whom I cherish some great memories from our playing days. Miandad was a fighter and a tough competitor, and it will be lovely to be working alongside him at the Pakistan Junior League, which is an exciting and innovative concept,” Richards had said to the Pakistan Cricket Board website after becoming a PJL mentor.

“I am really excited at the opportunity of working with Sir Vivian Richards who remains one of the greatest players to play the game. The Pakistan Junior League is an innovative and exciting concept and provides a great platform to junior players. I am sure that the league will help introduce some incredible future talent that will serve Pakistan cricket for the decades to come,” Miandad had said, as quoted by the Pkaistan Cricket Board website.