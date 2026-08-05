‘Statement from Sammy wasn’t really necessary’: Viv Richards on Alzarri row

Legendary West Indies player Vivian Richards has urged West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph and head coach Daren Sammy to mend fences after the recent public controversy. Last week, Sammy had told the media that the fast bowler had “declined selection,” for the ongoing Test series against Pakistan claiming he had been picked after recovering from injury but chose not to play. Joseph, however, insists he had already spoken to both Sammy and the board about his decision to skip the series.

“This sometimes hampers guys’ professional careers, you know. Such statements, if it’s not true and stuff like that, a lot of things linger. The two had a great relationship when he was with the St Lucia franchise, so I’m not quite so certain why relations have gone a bit south. The relationship, I know, is much bigger than what we hear on the air so it would be of importance to try and rekindle that. We sometimes misstep at times and so long as we have a heart at times, knowing that sometimes the mistakes that we make, we can always put things together and get these guys going again,” said Richards to Antigua Observer.