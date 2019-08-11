Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Glamorgan vs Surrey match?

English T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The T20 Blast will have a total of six matches on Sunday including three teams each from North Group and South Group. In North Group, Lancashire are currently leading with 13 points in eight games. On the other hand, in South Group, Glamorgan will be looking to register their first victory of the tournament.

Advertising

The matches in North Group are:

Durham vs Nottinghamshire at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire at New Road, Worcester

Warwickshire vs Lancashire at Edgbaston, Birmingham

The matches in South Group are:

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire at South Group

Glamorgan vs Surrey at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Yorkshire vs Derbyshire at Headingley, Leeds

What time do the six English T20 Blast 2019 matches start?

Advertising

The Durham vs Nottinghamshire, Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire, Warwickshire vs Lancashire, Middlesex vs Gloucestershire, Glamorgan vs Surrey matches will start at 7 PM. The Yorkshire vs Derbyshire match will start at 7:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the six English T20 Blast 2019 matches?

The matches will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019?

The live streaming of the six English T20 Blast 2019 matches will be available on team’s respective YouTube channels.