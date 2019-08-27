Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Streaming Today Match: When and where to watch Surrey vs Somerset match?

English T20 Blast Live Cricket Score Online: Surrey will take on Somerset at Kennington Oval, London in their 13th match of the league. Jade Dernback-led Surrey have won just four games out of 12 they have played at the group stage despite having the likes of Aaron Finch, Sam Curran and Imran Tahir in the side. On the other hand, Somerset are making their way up in the points table riding on star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam’s form. Azam is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 541 runs in 11 innings at an average of 60.11 including four half-centuries and one century. Somerset have won six out of 12 games they have played in the league.

In the second match of the day, Durham will take on Warwickshire at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Both the teams are struggling at the bottom half of the table of the North group. Durham have won four matches whereas Warwickshire have won three as the Jeetan Patel-led side are at the bottom of the table.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The Surrey vs Somerset and Durham vs Warwickshire matches will begin at 11:00 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019 match between Somerset and Glamorgan?

The Surrey vs Somerset and Durham vs Warwickshire matches will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019 matches?

The live streaming of the matches will be available on respective Youtube channels of the teams.