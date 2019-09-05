Toggle Menu
Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Quarter-final matchhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/vitality-t20-blast-2019-live-cricket-streaming-nottinghamshire-vs-middlesex-quarter-final-5969287/

Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Quarter-final match

English Vitality T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Middlesex have outstanding power-hitters with AB de Villiers and Eoin Morgan in the side

t20 blast 2019, t20 blast 2019 live, english t20 blast, t20 blast 2019 live streaming, T20 blast quarter final, t20 blast 2019 live score, t20 blast 2019 live match, NOT vs MID, NOT vs MID live score, NOT vs MID dream11 team prediction, NOT vs MID, NOT vs MID live score, NOT vs MID dream11 team prediction, Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex quarter final, Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex live score, Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex dream11 team prediction, Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex live streaming
Eoin Morgan and AB de Villiers have strengthened Middlesex’s middle order (Source: Middlesex Cricket/Twitter)

English Vitality T20 Blast Live Cricket Score Online: Daniel Christian-led Nottinghamshire take on David Malan-led Middlesex in the second quarter-final match of T20 Blast 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In the first quarter-final North Group table-toppers Lancashire were outclassed by Essex, who barely made it into the quarter-final stage. Middlesex have star players in South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan in the side. The two big-hitters have been in good form throughout the tournament. Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s return will also boost their chances. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have match-winners Alex Hales, skipper Christian and Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex quarter-final will begin at 11:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match between Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex?

The Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex quarter-final match will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

Advertising

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match?

The live streaming of the matches will be available on respective Youtube channels of the teams.

Squads: 

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Imad Wasim, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney, Jake Ball, Luke Wood, Chris Nash

Middlesex: Dawid Malan(c), Paul Stirling, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson(w), Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Barber, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Stephen Eskinazi, James Harris, George Scott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android