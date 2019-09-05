Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex Quarter-final match

English Vitality T20 Blast Live Cricket Score Online: Daniel Christian-led Nottinghamshire take on David Malan-led Middlesex in the second quarter-final match of T20 Blast 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. In the first quarter-final North Group table-toppers Lancashire were outclassed by Essex, who barely made it into the quarter-final stage. Middlesex have star players in South Africa’s AB de Villiers, England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan in the side. The two big-hitters have been in good form throughout the tournament. Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s return will also boost their chances. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire have match-winners Alex Hales, skipper Christian and Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex quarter-final will begin at 11:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match between Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex?

The Nottinghamshire vs Middlesex quarter-final match will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match?

The live streaming of the matches will be available on respective Youtube channels of the teams.

Squads:

Nottinghamshire: Joe Clarke, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Jake Libby, Samit Patel, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Imad Wasim, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney, Jake Ball, Luke Wood, Chris Nash

Middlesex: Dawid Malan(c), Paul Stirling, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, John Simpson(w), Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Barber, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Stephen Eskinazi, James Harris, George Scott, Mujeeb Ur Rahman