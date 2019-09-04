Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Lancashire vs Essex Quarter-final match

English Vitality T20 Blast Live Cricket Score Online: Dane Vilas-led Lancashire take on Simon Harmer-led Essex in the first quarter-final of T20 Blast 2019 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. For Lancashire, Glenn Maxwell has done well with both bat and ball. The Australian all-rounder has hit two half-centuries in the last 10 games. Lancashire were the table-toppers of the North Group with eight wins from 14 games.

On the other hand, Essex managed to qualify for the quarter-finals with five wins from 14 games. Kent and Somerset had more wins in the South Group but Essex’s four matches were washed out due to rain. Opener Cameron Delport, veterans Ryan Ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara and, Adam Zampa are the star players of the Essex side.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The Lancashire vs Essex quarter-final will begin at 11:30 PM (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match between Lancashire and Essex?

The Lancashire vs Essex quarter-final match will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match?

The live streaming of the matches will be available on respective Youtube channels of the teams.