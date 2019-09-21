Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Final Live, Worcestershire vs Essex Live Cricket Score Online: Moeen Ali & Co. look to make it two in a row

Harmer wins toss

Essex captain Simon Harmer wins the toss and says his side will bowl first. Moeen Ali-led Worcestershire to bat first then.

Harmer says, "We're going to have a bowl. We are hoping that dew would come in later. It is a bit of a gamble, but the batters are going to have to deal with it later. All the history tells us that will be a bit of dew around."

"We were going to bowl as well with dew set to come around. The picth does change a bit and we've seen it this year," says Moeen Ali. A lot of thought being put on the dew factor.