Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Final Live, Worcestershire vs Essex Live Cricket Score Online: Moeen Ali & Co. look to make it two in a row

Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Final, Worcestershire vs Essex Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The defending champions Worcestershire take on Essex in the final of T20 Blast 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Monday. Both the teams will be inclined to bat first at an 80 overs old Edgbaston wicket. The pitch is assisting the spinners as we witnessed in the semi-final games. Moeen Ali was named ‘Player of the match’ in the semi-final for his economical spell and the crucial wicket of Alex Hales. Ali may open the bowling again to counter South African batsman Cameron Delport.
Worcestershire batsmen including Moeen Ali will vary of Essex skipper Simon Harmer who registering his best bowling figures in T20 cricket in the semi-final. A low-scoring affair is expected in the final with 150 being the par score.
15 minutes to go
The pitch report suggests this will be a low scoring final. 150 the first innings score to target - is the diagnosis from the middle. Both captains will be vital to their team's bowling, going by their figures in the semifinals. Harmer registered figures of 4/19 in the semifinal. Moeen Ali registered figures of 1/13. Drying up runs would be a good ploy in conditions like these.
Worcs aiming for a special feat
Worcestershire are the defending T20 Blast champions. No team has won this tournament in successive years before this. Could the Moeen Ali-led side do what has never been done?
Worcs Playing XI: Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Moeen Ali(c), Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris
Essex Playing XI: Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Adam Wheater(w), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer(c), Aron Nijjar, Aaron Beard, Samuel Cook
Harmer wins toss
Essex captain Simon Harmer wins the toss and says his side will bowl first. Moeen Ali-led Worcestershire to bat first then.
Harmer says, "We're going to have a bowl. We are hoping that dew would come in later. It is a bit of a gamble, but the batters are going to have to deal with it later. All the history tells us that will be a bit of dew around."
"We were going to bowl as well with dew set to come around. The picth does change a bit and we've seen it this year," says Moeen Ali. A lot of thought being put on the dew factor.