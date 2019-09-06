Vitality T20 Blast 2019 3rd Quarter-Final Live Cricket Streaming, Sussex vs Worcestershire: When and where to watch?

English T20 Blast 3rd Quarter-Final Live Cricket Score Online: Luke Wright-led Sussex go up against Moeen Ali-led Worcestershire in the third quarter-final of T20 Blast 2019. The Sussex side does not have big names but they were at the top of table in the South Group with eight wins from 12 games. On the other hand, defending champions Worcestershire managed six wins from 14 games in the North Group. Skipper Wright is in good form with 360 runs in 13 games in the season. Sussex bowler Reece Topley is in good nick with 16 wickets from nine innings.

What time does the English T20 Blast 2019 start?

The Sussex vs Worcestershire quarter-final will begin at 11:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 11:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match between Sussex and Worcestershire?

The Sussex vs Worcestershire quarter-final match will not be broadcasted in India on any television channel.

How do I watch online live streaming of English T20 Blast 2019 quarter-final match?

The live streaming of the matches will be available on respective Youtube channels of the teams.

Sussex: Philip Salt, Luke Wright(c), Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Ben Brown(w), Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, Aaron Thomason, Luke Evans, Harry Finch, Alex Carey

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali(c), Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Thomas Charles Fell, Ed Barnard, Daryl Mitchell, Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown, Brett DOliveira, Wayne Parnell, Olly Westbury, Joshua Dell, Ben Twohig