Vitality T20 Blast 2019 1st Semi-Final Live, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Live Cricket Score Online: Dan Christian wins toss, elects to bowl

Vitality T20 Blast 2019 1st Semi-Final, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Nottinghamshire skipper Daniel Christian has won the toss and elected to bowl first. After two months of entertaining and action-packed T20 matches, nail-biting finishes, thunderous batting or fiery bowling performances, we are down to semi-final stage of the 2019 Vitality Blast.
In the first semi-final, Nottinghamshire Outlaws will face defending champions Birmingham Beers at The Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Outlaws booked their semi-final spot courtesy a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Middlesex with openers Chris Nash and Alex Hales making light work of the target set by Simpson-led Middlesex. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to qualify for the finals for the second time running. Both sides have met twice in the league stage.
Playing XIs
Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Hamish Rutherford, Moeen Ali(c), Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox(w), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Brett DOliveira, Daryl Mitchell, Charlie Morris, Patrick Brown
Nottinghamshire: Chris Nash, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Tom Moores(w), Daniel Christian(c), Samit Patel, Steven Mullaney, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Harry Gurney
Toss update!
Nottinghamshire skipper Dan Christian wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
First semi-final
Hello and welcome to the live blog of first semi-final of T20 Blast 2019 between Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire. Stay tuned for toss update.