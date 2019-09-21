Vitality T20 Blast 2019 1st Semi-Final Live, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Live Cricket Score Online: Dan Christian wins toss, elects to bowl

Vitality T20 Blast 2019 1st Semi-Final, Nottinghamshire vs Worcestershire Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Nottinghamshire skipper Daniel Christian has won the toss and elected to bowl first. After two months of entertaining and action-packed T20 matches, nail-biting finishes, thunderous batting or fiery bowling performances, we are down to semi-final stage of the 2019 Vitality Blast.

In the first semi-final, Nottinghamshire Outlaws will face defending champions Birmingham Beers at The Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Outlaws booked their semi-final spot courtesy a comprehensive 10-wicket win over Middlesex with openers Chris Nash and Alex Hales making light work of the target set by Simpson-led Middlesex. Worcestershire, on the other hand, will be looking to qualify for the finals for the second time running. Both sides have met twice in the league stage.