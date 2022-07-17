Vitality Blast Final: Stumps uprooted, players celebrating, fireworks blasting, and then the umpire signalled a no ball

The Hampshire players thought they had won it; stumps were uprooted to keep as winning souvenirs, and the fireworks had started blasting, but their celebrations were cut short as the umpire signalled a no ball.

Hampshire Hawks beat Lancashire Lightning by one run to win the Vitality Blast after an extraordinary finish to the final at Edgbaston.

A no ball. A no ball. The utter, utter drama of #Blast22. What a match.#FinalsDay pic.twitter.com/cRYkesYjYr — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 16, 2022

When Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson, the Hawks players started clebrated as they thought they have won the title, only for the ball to be called a no-ball.

The no-ball left Lancashire with a free hit and just two needed to win, a tie being enough for them to triumph courtesy of a higher powerplay total.

Ellis quickly regained his composure following the no-ball as Gleeson swung at fresh air with the free hit before scurrying through for a single, ultimately of no consequence as Hampshire claimed their third title, equalling Leicestershire’s record for the most domestic T20 titles in England.

Earlier, Matt Parkinson claimed 4/26 having been released from England duty to feature at Finals Day, Ben McDermott’s 62 off 36 balls proved more significant as Hampshire got to 152 for eight.

Lancashire looked to be in control on 72 for one in the eighth over but spin twins Liam Dawson (2/23) and Mason Crane (1/19) stifled the run-rate. For Lancashire, Keaton Jennings (24), Steven Croft (36), Dane Vilas (23)and Luke Wells (27) got the starts but they failed to take their team home.

Brief Scores

Hampshire: 152/8 (McDermott 62; Parkinson 4/26, Luke Wood 2/26)

Lancashire: 151/8 (Steven Croft 36; James Fuller 2/19, Liam Dawson 2/23