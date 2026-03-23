Vishal Nishad: ‘If I take Virat Kohli’s wicket, I will touch his feet — he is my idol’

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Punjab Kings’ new mystery spinner Vishal Nishad has a plan for when he faces his idol Virat Kohli this IPL season — and it involves a moment of respect on the pitch itself.
“I haven’t met him yet, but I will face him twice this season,” Nishad said. “And if I take his wicket, I will touch his feet — because he is my idol,” he told Punjab Kings’ YouTube channel.
As for his jersey number — he wanted Kohli’s 18, but Punjab teammate Priyansh had already claimed it. He has settled for 81 instead. “That’s why I took 81!”
The 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who has taken the IPL auction by surprise with his carrom ball, admits Kohli the batter and Kohli the person are two entirely separate things in his mind.
“Off the field I will talk to him, try to learn from him,” he said. “On the field — same attitude. I will still try to get him out.”
His biggest weapon is the carrom ball, and his blueprint is Varun Chakaravarthy. “I watch his googly and try to learn it,” he said.On the field, the soft-spoken Nishad has a different side.
Nishad’s journey to the IPL has been anything but straightforward. His family struggled financially, and there were moments when cricket felt like an impossible dream.
“There were days when I went with my father to help him with his work,” he said quietly. “On those days I felt like just giving up cricket.” His mother repeatedly urged him to quit and learn a trade instead.
“She said cricket is too difficult, too many people are trying. Leave it, do something else.” He refused. “I told her — Maa, I will do this. I will make it.”
The turning point came at a UPPL trial in Noida, where Nishad showed up without cricket shoes, borrowing a pair from a friend. He took three wickets in a night practice match and was selected on the spot. He went on to take seven wickets in four matches in his debut UPPL season. “That was when I felt — yes, I belong here.”
Videos of him giving batsmen a long, cold stare after taking wickets have circulated online. He promises IPL crowds will see more of that. “Absolutely,” he said, smiling. “I will celebrate louder here.”
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