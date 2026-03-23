Vishal Nishad: ‘If I take Virat Kohli’s wicket, I will touch his feet — he is my idol’

The 18-year-old Nishad, who has taken the IPL auction by surprise with his carrom ball, admits Kohli the batter and Kohli the person are two entirely separate things in his mind. (Instagram/PTI)

Punjab Kings’ new mystery spinner Vishal Nishad has a plan for when he faces his idol Virat Kohli this IPL season — and it involves a moment of respect on the pitch itself.

“I haven’t met him yet, but I will face him twice this season,” Nishad said. “And if I take his wicket, I will touch his feet — because he is my idol,” he told Punjab Kings’ YouTube channel.

As for his jersey number — he wanted Kohli’s 18, but Punjab teammate Priyansh had already claimed it. He has settled for 81 instead. “That’s why I took 81!”

The 18-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, who has taken the IPL auction by surprise with his carrom ball, admits Kohli the batter and Kohli the person are two entirely separate things in his mind.