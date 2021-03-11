scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Corona-affected Pakistan Super League to resume in June

By: AP |
Updated: March 11, 2021 8:06:11 pm
Lahore Qalandars batsmen Ben Dunk, left, and Sohail Akhtar celebrate after hit a boundary during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match against Karachi Kings, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, March 8, 2020.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

The Pakistan Super League will resume in June after it was suspended last week when six players and a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and owners of the six clubs made the decision on Thursday, a week after the Twenty20 league was postponed.

The remaining 20 games will be played in Karachi _ which also staged the first 14 games _ before the national team’s departure to England on June 26.

June was the most practical window due to Pakistan’s international commitments in March-April and late August-September.

