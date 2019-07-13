Toggle Menu
Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files fraud complaint against business partnershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/virender-sehwags-wife-aarti-files-complaint-against-business-partner-5827483/

Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files fraud complaint against business partners

Virender Sehwag's wife Aarti has filed a fraud complaint against her business partners alleging they took a loan by forging her signatures.

Virender Sehwag with wife Aarti. (Source: Aarti Sehwag Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti has filed a fraud complaint against her business partners alleging they took a loan by forging her signatures.

ANI on Saturday reported that Aarti filed a complaint against her business partners, who allegedly took a Rs 4.5 crore loan without her knowledge by forging her signatures. She also alleged that they later defaulted on payment.

Sehwag is currently on Cricket World Cup 2019 commenting duty in United Kingdom. He recently took a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, proposing a solution for office-goers who have to brave the rain to get to work. Sehwag asked if the Human Resources departments of firms should use a similar formula for employees during the monsoon.

“Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office (If employees are coming to office during rains). What do HR log think?” Sehwag tweeted.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Virender and Aarti got married in 2004, a few years after the former opener made his International debut and have two sons.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sulakshan Kulkarni head coach of Indian squad in Disability World Cricket Series
2 J&K teen cricketer dies after getting hit by a bouncer
3 Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah may skip Windies tour