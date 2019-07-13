Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti files fraud complaint against business partners

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag’s wife Aarti has filed a fraud complaint against her business partners alleging they took a loan by forging her signatures.

ANI on Saturday reported that Aarti filed a complaint against her business partners, who allegedly took a Rs 4.5 crore loan without her knowledge by forging her signatures. She also alleged that they later defaulted on payment.

Sehwag is currently on Cricket World Cup 2019 commenting duty in United Kingdom. He recently took a hilarious jibe at Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, proposing a solution for office-goers who have to brave the rain to get to work. Sehwag asked if the Human Resources departments of firms should use a similar formula for employees during the monsoon.

“Will it be advantage employees if Salary is given by Duckworth Lewis in rainy months. If baarish mein bhi employee is coming to office (If employees are coming to office during rains). What do HR log think?” Sehwag tweeted.

Virender and Aarti got married in 2004, a few years after the former opener made his International debut and have two sons.