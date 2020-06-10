Virender Sehwag’s exclusion from Wasim Jaffer’s all-time India ODI XI creates stir online

Virender Sehwag; Wasim Jaffer Virender Sehwag; Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer’s all-time Indian ODI XI has become the talk of the town on social media, with cricket fans and Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh expressing surprise over Virender Sehwag’s absence from the squad.

Jaffer picked Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly as the opening pair- considering the two legends formed a formidable opening partnership at the top of the Indian batting order for many years.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Ms Dhoni (wk/c), Kapil Dev, Ravindra Jadeja/Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Jasprit Bumrah also made it to Jaffer’s ODI squad.

Soon after the former domestic cricket giant posted it on his twitter handle, Harbhajan Singh got surprised over his longtime teammate Virender Sehwag’s exclusion from the squad. He asked Jaffer, “No Sehwag?”

Who would you drop to bring Viru in?😀 #HardChoices https://t.co/8xK7UZ793Y — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 9, 2020

Jaffer, however, added, “PS: This is entirely in my opinion.” Replying to Harbhajan Singh’s question, Jaffer said, “Who would you drop to bring Viru in?😀 #HardChoices.”

Sehwag revolutionised opening both in White and Red ball cricket. In 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is he played for India, he scored 8273 runs in ODIs and 394 runs in the shortest format. Viru also scored 23 ODI tons. Interestingly, Sehwag is the third-highest scoring Indian opener after Ganguly and Sachin with 7240 runs at 36.93 comprising 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries.

A couple of months back, Jaffer had also revealed his all-time ODI XI, which included four Indian players. He chose India’s World Cup 2011-winning captain MS Dhoni as the skipper of his ODI XI. The opener, however, made a strange choice when he picked Australia’s two-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting (three times as a player) as the 12th man. Ponting is the third-highest run-scorer in the history of ODI cricket.

