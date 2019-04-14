Virender Sehwag’s 15-man World Cup squad has a few surprise picks

Toggle Menu
Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday picked his individual 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, which starts from May 30 in England. His team consists of familiar faces and also has some surprise entries.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Saturday picked his 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup, which starts from May 30 in England. His team is a mix of familiar faces and some surprise entries.

On Saturday, Sehwag disclosed his 15-man World Cup squad on Twitter, in which he stated that seven players have been retained from the 2015 team and there are eight replacements.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami are the seven players who were part of the 2015 World Cup team.

Stuart Binny, Suresh Raina, Mohit Sharma, and Axar Patel form the batch of surprise entries that has been suggested by the former Indian cricketer, who has featured in three World Cups.

India’s 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup will be announced on Monday. While, the team management is most likely to retain a number of familiar faces, there are few questions that still might riddle the selection committee before the announcement.

The current set of cricketers are engaged in the Indian Premier League with their respective franchises and it can also come in handy as a lot of players are vying for the spots that are yet to be decided.

