‘His thinking similar to mine’: Sehwag on Sooryavanshi’s aggressive approach

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of India celebrates after scoring his fifty runs during the 1st T20 International match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe on July 23, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag said that he finds Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s propensity to go after the bowler right from the off similar to how he himself used to play for the country. “Sooryavanshi is is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” Sehwag said during a discussion at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual session on Saturday.

“Look, if you are playing in an age-category, it makes sense – if it’s Under-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play the IPL or play for India, age doesn’t matter. A 38-or 40-year-old (Virat) Kohli is playing, and a 15-year-old (Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi is also playing. Then, performance matters,” he added.