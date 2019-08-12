Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhata: Virender Sehwag trolls himself

Virender Sehwag, former India opener, is known for his quick wit and hilarious analysations on microblogging website Twitter. On Monday, the 40-year-old once again was tickled the funnybone of readers when he recalled he trolled himself on an incident which took place on this very day in 2011.

Describing the event, Sehwag also paid tribute to Aryabhata, inventor of the digit zero but in his own way.

Recalling India’s tour of England in 2011, where visitors were whitewashed 0-4 in the Test series, Sehwag mentioned his contribution with the bat in the third Test where he was dismissed for a duck in both the innings.

While Stuart Broad dismissed him in the first innings, James Anderson accounted for his wicket in the next one.

On this day 8 years ago, I scored a king pair vs England in Birmingham after flying for 2 days to reach England and fielding 188 overs. Unwillingly paid tribute to Aryabhatta :)

If there was zero chance of failure, what would you do ? If you have it figured, do that ! pic.twitter.com/7VchCDASh8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2019

India lost the match by an innings and 242 runs.

Virender Sehwag has played 104 Tests, 251 ODIs and 19 T20Is for India where he has scored more than 17,000 runs across formats.