scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

No one will remember Rishabh Pant if he only plays white-ball cricket: Virender Sehwag

Sehwag feels 99% of the players in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) would want to play Test cricket.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: May 27, 2022 2:31:55 pm
Virender Sehwag after scoring his triple century against Pakistan in 2004 at Multan. (Twitter/Virender Sehwag)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that if Rishabh Pant only played white-ball cricket, no one would remember him as much.

“If he goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names,” said Sehwag in an episode of Home of Heroes on Sports18.

While shorter formats have been lucrative and offer instant gratification, Sehwag feels 99% of the players in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) would want to play Test cricket.

“Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books,” Sehwag said.

Best of Express Premium

NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Making sense of the GST bonanzaPremium
Making sense of the GST bonanza
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?Premium
Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until they recover?
More Premium Stories >>

Virender Sehwag’s reverence for Test cricket is not surprising, for his exploits in the format are next to none. In an international career spanning over a decade, Sehwag compiled 8586 runs in Tests averaging 49.34 at an astonishing strike rate of 82.23 and 8273 in ODIs at 35.05 with a strike rate of 104.33.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“In my humble opinion, Test cricket is the ultimate cricket,” says the former India batter.

On his penchant for hitting boundaries on the first ball, Sehwag said: ““Many, including Tendulkar, told me that I planned to hit the first ball to the fence. But I never did.”

“I would be prepared to hit the first ball thinking it would more often be a loosener or a warm-up delivery,” added Sehwag, who is second in the list of batsmen with most fours in an innings in both Tests and ODIs.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 27: Latest News