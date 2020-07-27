No one can match Virender Sehwag’s impact in Test cricket: Gautam Gambhir

Virender Sehwag is also only the fourth person to score more than one triple Test ton in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters) Virender Sehwag is also only the fourth person to score more than one triple Test ton in Test cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Praising his former India opening partner Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir said that no one can match the swashbuckling opener’s impact in Tests cricket.

Sehwag, who made his Test debut for India in 2001, had a fantastic red-ball career where he scored 8586 runs in 104 Test matches at a strike-rate above 82, notching up 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries.

The 41-year-old was the first Indian batsman to score a triple century in Test cricket, and has done so twice — 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008. He is also the fourth person to score more than one triple Test ton after Sir Don Bradman, Brian Lara, and Chris Gayle.

“No one can match Sehwag’s impact in Tests. No one actually thought he could be such a successful Test opener. People always thought he was always going to be a much more successful white-ball cricketer. But if you look at his records, he is far more successful in red-ball cricket,” Gambhir said on Cricket Connected.

“That is Virender Sehwag for you.”

Gambhir recalled a particular Sehwag inning where the swashbuckling batsman scored a 68-ball 83 against England in Chennai in 2008, which helped India win the match.

“I remember one inning which was played in Chennai when we won the Test match against England. We were chasing around 350-odd [387, actually] on a turner, where they had Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar, and Virender Sehwag got 60-odd runs.”

“Just by scoring 60 [83 actually], if you can become the man of the match, that shows the impact of the person.”

“And, just setting up the game, if Virender Sehwag bats till lunch, you will be at around 100. Not a lot of team approach Test cricket like that, when you are batting on Day 1, you want to be as loose as you can. But Virender Sehwag was absolutely different. So that’s why no one can match his impact in Test cricket.”

During their playing career, Gambhir and Sehwag formed a successful partnership at the top, scoring 4412 runs from 87 innings including 11-century stands.

