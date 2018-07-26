Virender Sehwag slams Asia Cup schedule, says India need not play tournament

Virender Sehwag has slammed the scheduling of Asia Cup. (Source: File) Virender Sehwag has slammed the scheduling of Asia Cup. (Source: File)

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has slammed the schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup and said that the men in blue do need to play the tournament. According to the schedule, India are slated to play two matches on the trot (September 18 and 19). The first one will be against a qualifier and the second against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“I am really shocked to see the scheduling because which country plays back-to-back cricket matches these days? There was a gap of two days in between the T20 matches in England and here you are playing ODIs under hot Dubai weather and that too without a break. So, I don’t think this is a correct scheduling,” Sehwag told India TV.

“Why there’s such hue and cry overplaying the Asia Cup? Don’t play the Asia Cup. Prepare the team for the home series or the away series. It’s really difficult to play back-to-back games,” Sehwag added.

Explaining the importance of giving the players some rest between two games, the 42-year-old said, “There shouldn’t be any back-to-back games. If the BCCI had to cancel anything then it should have been the qualifier game in the Asia Cup rather than reducing the four-day practice match against Essex to three days. A player needs at least 48 hours to recover after playing an ODI match because you field for 3.5 hours and after that if you bat for 2 hours then it makes your total time spend on the ground to 5.5 hours. So, it takes a minimum of 24 to 48 hours for a player to recover.”

“When Team India will play the Asia Cup in Dubai in September, there will be too much heat and it will hamper the players’ recovery process. Pakistan will be in a good shape whereas the Indian players will be tired. And if we end up losing the match, then there might be a problem as we all are very passionate whenever we play against Pakistan. We always want India to win against Pakistan but if the Indian players are tired then Pakistan will definitely have the advantage,” he concluded.

The Asia Cup begins on September 15 with the final on September 28. Unlike the previous edition which was held in a T20 format, the 2018 edition will feature 50-over matches.

