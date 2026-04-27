‘Inka kya dimag nahi chalta?’ Sehwag slams Langer and Co. after Super Over loss to KKR

Lucknow Super Giants have slipped right to the bottom of teh 2026 IPL table with a Super Over defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. LSG have just two wins out of eight matches and the defeat on Sunday was their fifth one on the trot.

On Sunday, Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first. Former India batter Virender Sehwag has slammed the decision and questioned LSG’s star-studded backroom staff of head coach Justin Langer as well director of cricket Tom Moody and strategic advisor Kane Williamson for the call considering how poorly the team’s equally star-studded batting lineup has performed.

“Lucknow Super Giants once again failed to chase down a total in this IPL. I just don’t understand. You have a Director of Cricket and a coach. Kane Williamson, Justin Langer and Tom Moody are all there. Inka kya dimag nahi chalta? (What are they thinking?) Are they not able to see how their team has been performing? The team is not being able to bat, and still they are winning the toss and inviting the opposition to bat,” said Sehwag while speaking on Cricbuzz.

KKR posted a total of 155 for 7. They would’ve been limited to a far lower score had it not been for a stunning late assault by Rinku Singh, whose 83 and contributions on the field led to him winning the player of the match award. For the Lucknow side, Mohsin Khan picked up five wickets for 23 runs. Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants were once placed at 128 for 6 in 18 overs before some hard-hitting by Mohammad Shami in the last two overs saw the team matching Kolkata Knight Riders’ score to force the match into a Super Over.

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine removed Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Makram within three balls of his over, leaving KKR needing to chase just two in theirs. Rinku finished off first ball of the Super Over itself with a boundary. Earlier this season, Lucknow Super Giants had suffered losses against Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Royals Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals while chasing the total.

“If they won the toss and opted to bat first, even if they scored 140 to 150, the pressure would have been on KKR. I cannot understand this. You are not able to chase, but you are hell-bent and fixated on wanting to chase. Ye kahan ki samajhdari hai? Kaun le raha hai decisions? (How wise is this? Who is taking all these calls?),” added Sehwag.