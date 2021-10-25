scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Virender Sehwag condemns online attack on Mohammad Shami after India loses to Pakistan

While the two captains Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were seen having a friendly conversation at the end of the match, the result did not go down well among some of the Indian fans who took it out on Mohammad Shami.

October 25, 2021 3:50:59 pm
India's Mohammed Shami watches as Pakistan's cricket captain Babar Azam completes a run (Source: AP)

India lost their T20 World Cup opener to Pakistan on Sunday. There was much hype revolving around the match as the arch-rivals took on each other after three years. While the two captains Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were seen having a friendly conversation at the end of the match, the result did not go down well among some of the Indian fans who took it out on Mohammad Shami.

Indian cricket fans lashed out at the team, singling out pacer Shami, and filled his social media profile with derogatory and hateful comments.

Shocked at the reactions the Indian cricketer received after losing the match to arch-rivals, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media and called the trolls ‘online mob.’ He wrote on Twitter, “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for the first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India’s top order by removing both openers — Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul — in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli’s 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7.

