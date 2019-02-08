Virender Sehwag denies interest in joining politics

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has denied any interest in joining politics or contesting the upcoming elections for Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Haryana. The explosive batsman took to social media networking tool Twitter to clarify the position and rubbish the reports as “rumours.”

He said in the tweet, “Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam #5YearChallenge” while sharing screenshots of the reports.

In the two tweets of publications spread five years apart (2014 and 2019), it claims Sehwag would contest from Rohtak seat on a BJP ticket. It is edited to say “Rumour in 2014” and “Rumour in 2019” on the two tweets.

Some things never change, like this Rumour. Same in 2014, and no innovation even in Rumour in 2019. Not interested then, not interested now. #BaatKhatam#5YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/XhY7TkxfpD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 8 February 2019

As per a Times of India report, a senior BJP member has been tasked with convincing Sehwag. “Party has already decided on Sehwag. It is now up to the cricketer to give his consent. The leader who has been assigned the job is quite active in NCR and Delhi politics,” a party leader was quoted as saying.

The only cricketer in the current Lok Sabha is BJP’s Kirti Azad. The former India all-rounder won from the Darbhanga constituency in Bihar for the third time in 2014.

Another big name being touted to contest the polls and then refusing was Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit. BJP tried getting her to contest in Maharashtra but the actor denied having any plans to take to politics.