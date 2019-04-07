Virender Sehwag answers Google queries on triple centuries and life himself

Former Indian cricket player Virender Sehwag himself answered Google queries about his life and triple centuries in video format on Sunday. The former India opener revealed in one of the videos that he took the game of cricket seriously after giving his 10th board exams.

Answering one of the most popular questions, Sehwag said that he made two triple centuries, one against Pakistan in Multan and second against Africa. He also said that he missed the third one.

“I think I have made two centuries – against Pakistan in Multan, second against South Africa in Chennai. I missed a third one though.”

Staying in Najafgarh till 10th class, Sehwag said that he took up the game of cricket seriously only after his tenth board exams. “I was born and brought up in Najafgarh. Till the 10th class, I did not step out of Najafgarh.”

“I started playing cricket after 10th Board exams. I took cricket seriously. First I took cricket coaching classes after the board exams in 10th,” he said.

Asked how many languages he knows, Sehwag said that he is good with Haryanvi, knows Hindi and a little of English. On Saturday, Sehwag said that it has become difficult to make a name in cricket these days as compared to 1980s. “A lot of kids today are playing and taking cricket as a professional career choice. Making a name isn’t easy in this environment, it is not just about being good, but one also needs to be talented and have the ability to convert their talent to performance,” Sehwag said.