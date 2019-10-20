‘Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it’: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Virender Sehwag on 41st birthday

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, most known for his triple century and witty replies on Twitter, turned 41 on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Known as one of the most popular Indian openers in Test history, Sehwag is the only Indian to have scored two triple-tons. He was, in fact, close to scoring a third one when he departed for 293 against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the cricket fraternity as the Master Blaster posted a picture of the two and wrote, “Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it.” The BCCI was among the first to wish the former opening batsman by posting highlights of Sehwag’s triple century, which he scored against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

Happy birthday @virendersehwag !

first played together in 1998 u19 WC in SA, jeevan mein entertainment ki kami nahi huyi tab se #HappyBirthdayViru pic.twitter.com/KY5wHeufey — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 20, 2019

The first man to congratulate me on my First runs in test cricket against South Africa in 2010 , because he was the non-striker , big moment for me …

Happy Birthday Viru Pa.. virendersehwag

Stay #Coolascucumber… https://t.co/MgMtIXNBcs — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 20, 2019

Happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag. May you always be so full of life & humour. Wishing you the best always. pic.twitter.com/SmAcLk8lld — Suresh Raina???? (@ImRaina) October 20, 2019

Couldn’t think of a better cricket challenge on Viru’s birthday. Trying to hit a few into the stands .. How did fare? ?? Find out on #CricketLive at 11.30am ?@StarSportsIndia? Hindi pic.twitter.com/wFniocnVTF — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2019

Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it has always been your mantra! Janamdin Mubarak Viru. pic.twitter.com/bf49XXNjK0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 20, 2019

Happy birthday to the most dangerous batsman I have ever bowled to @virendersehwag jeo Lala..modern day’s VIV Richards pic.twitter.com/SGbhPd1OWh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 20, 2019

Happy birthday Viru paa ?? Have a great year ahead ?? @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/PCqfZoOpuS — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) October 20, 2019

Happy birthday Viru bhai @virendersehwag @indiancricketteam. One of the best bowling attack destroyer batsmen i’ve ever seen. Have a great year legend #happybirthday #legend. pic.twitter.com/7V0bOlzKuw — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 20, 2019

Happy 50th birthday @virendersehwag … Have a great day … ?? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 20, 2019

Many happy returns of the day @virendersehwag pa! God bless. pic.twitter.com/5f4kcXFjzh — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) October 20, 2019

Happy birthday @virendersehwag. Thank you for the constant motivation. And of course – the laughs. ?? Have a great day! #HappybirthdaySehwag pic.twitter.com/bMnmdfXdCm — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 20, 2019

Special birthday wishes to a special friend ?@virendersehwag? May your birthday be sprinkled with fun and laughter. Have a great day and year ahead Bratha?? pic.twitter.com/YJEYT1HrAn — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 20, 2019

The swashbuckling batsman was known to rip apart oppositions with his strokeplay.