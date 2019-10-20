Toggle Menu
‘Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it’: Sachin Tendulkar wishes Virender Sehwag on 41st birthday

Former India opener Virender Sehwag, most known for his triple century and witty replies on Twitter, turned 41 on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Known as one of the most popular Indian openers in Test history, Sehwag is the only Indian to have scored two triple-tons. He was, in fact, close to scoring a third one when he departed for 293 against Sri Lanka at the Brabourne stadium.

Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes from the cricket fraternity as the Master Blaster posted a picture of the two and wrote, “Cracking the ball on the field and cracking jokes off it.” The BCCI was among the first to wish the former opening batsman by posting highlights of Sehwag’s triple century, which he scored against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

The swashbuckling batsman was known to rip apart oppositions with his strokeplay.

