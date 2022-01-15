‘Virat Kohli took Test team to unprecedented heights’: Reactions pour in after Kohli steps down

Updated: January 15, 2022 8:01:26 pm
Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India’s Test captain. In a Twitter post, he said, “Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief.”
His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.
After this, a plethora of reactions came in from all around social media as a lot of people from all around the country expressed shock and lauded him for his achievements.
BCCI
BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022
ICC
BREAKING: After seven years at the helm, Virat Kohli has stepped down as India’s Test captain. pic.twitter.com/0aZzSUvEYq
— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2022
Irrfan Pathan
Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022
#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022
Mohammed Azharuddin
It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli
— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022
Wasim Jaffer
When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022
Jay Shah
Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022
Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain. Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022
R Sridhar
@imVkohli created Habits which turned into a culture. With courage,character passion & aggression, You led this indian Test cricket team to great heights. Today’s decision is a shocker!!
Wishing you all the very best for the rest of your international career. #No1forever 💯💔 pic.twitter.com/NhcdsQOfwY
— R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) January 15, 2022
Although I also am shocked by @imVkohli sudden decision, I respect his call. I can only applaud him for what he has done for world cricket & India. Easily one of the most aggressive and fittest players India has had. Hope he’d continue to shine for India as a player. pic.twitter.com/W9hJGAYqhv
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 15, 2022
