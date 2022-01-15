scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 15, 2022
‘Virat Kohli took Test team to unprecedented heights’: Reactions pour in after Kohli steps down

Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

January 15, 2022 8:01:26 pm
His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. (File)

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India’s Test captain. In a Twitter post, he said, “Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief.”

His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

After this, a plethora of reactions came in from all around social media as a lot of people from all around the country expressed shock and lauded him for his achievements.

BCCI

ICC

Irrfan Pathan

Parthiv Patel

Mohammed Azharuddin

Wasim Jaffer

Jay Shah

Virender Sehwag

R Sridhar

Suresh Raina

