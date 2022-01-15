‘Virat Kohli took Test team to unprecedented heights’: Reactions pour in after Kohli steps down

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India’s Test captain. In a Twitter post, he said, “Every thing has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test captain of India, it’s now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey but there has never been lack of effort or lack of belief.”

His shock announcement came a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa 1-2. Kohli led India to the top of world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded a memorable series win in Australia.

After this, a plethora of reactions came in from all around social media as a lot of people from all around the country expressed shock and lauded him for his achievements.

BCCI

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

ICC

BREAKING: After seven years at the helm, Virat Kohli has stepped down as India’s Test captain. pic.twitter.com/0aZzSUvEYq — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2022

Irrfan Pathan

Whenever the talk of Indian cricket captains will arise in test cricket @imVkohli ‘s name will be up there,not only for results but the kind of impact he had as a captain. Thank you #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 15, 2022

Parthiv Patel

#ViratKohli has been the most successful Test captain for India and he can take pride in his accomplishments. Congratulations for a fine innings as captain.#CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 15, 2022

Mohammed Azharuddin

It’s always an honour to lead the dynamic Indian team. And the decision to step down is an emotional heavy moment. A journey well travelled #ViratKohli #captain @imVkohli — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) January 15, 2022

Wasim Jaffer

When Virat took over as Test captain, India winning a test overseas was an achievement, now if India lose an overseas test series it is an upset. And that’s how far he has taken Indian cricket forward, and that will be his legacy. Congratulations on successful reign @imVkohli 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/My2MOXNwMc — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 15, 2022

Jay Shah

Congratulations to @imVkohli on a tremendous tenure as #TeamIndia captain. Virat turned the team into a ruthless fit unit that performed admirably both in India and away. The Test wins in Australia & England have been special. https://t.co/9Usle3MbbQ — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 15, 2022

Virender Sehwag

Many Congratulations #ViratKohli on an outstanding career as India’s Test Captain. Stats don’t lie & he was not only the most successful Indian Test Captain but one of the most successful in the world. Can be very proud @imVkohli & looking forward to watch u dominate with the bat — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 15, 2022

R Sridhar

@imVkohli created Habits which turned into a culture. With courage,character passion & aggression, You led this indian Test cricket team to great heights. Today’s decision is a shocker!!

Wishing you all the very best for the rest of your international career. #No1forever 💯💔 pic.twitter.com/NhcdsQOfwY — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) January 15, 2022

Suresh Raina