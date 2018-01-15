Virat Kohli’s special gesture for wife Anushka Sharma in Centurion

Virat Kohli scored 153 in first innings. Virat Kohli scored 153 in first innings.

India skipper Virat Kohli stamped authority with the bat in Centurion against South Africa when he went past 150-run mark in the second session of Day 3. Kohli completed his 150 with a boundary off fast bowler Morne Morkel. The Indian captain celebrated the milestone with a sweet gesture as he kissed the wedding ring. Kohli had got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December last year in Italy and the couple later revealed the news on social media.

India were eventually bowled out for 307 after Morkel scalped Kohli’s wicket to concede a 28-run lead. He was undone for 153. Apart from Kohli, opener Murali Vijay and R Ashwin showed resistance against a formidable South African bowling line up. Vijay scored 46 while Ashwin was out for 38. This is Virat’s 21st hundred in the longer format.

Earlier, the visiting team resumed third day’s play at 183/5 with Kohli and Pandya at the crease. The two batsmen looked steady before Pandya got run out for 15, courtesy a casual attitude from Pandya while running between the wickets. Pandya didn’t drag his bat in the crease and Vernon Philander was accurate enough to dislodge the stumps.

Ashwin who came in at number 6 took on the attack and chipped in with valuable 38. For South Africa, it was Morkel who returned with figures of 4/60 in first innings. India already trail the three-match Test series 0-1 after they lost the first match at Newlands.

