Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Virat Kohli’s role in the ODI World Cup is going to be very important: Gautam Gambhir

50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor, said Gautam Gambhir.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on the left and Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli on the right. (FILE)
Virat Kohli’s role in the ODI World Cup is going to be very important: Gautam Gambhir
Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir said that Virat Kohli’s role in the side for the upcoming 50-over World Cup would be very important.

Speaking on Star Sports Gambhir said: “50 over format is the only format where you need an anchor. You really don’t need someone to anchor the innings in T20 cricket. And Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s experience will be very very important.”

“If you have all these impact players and you pick them like Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, let’s not forget that they will be playing their first World Cup and that’s why Virat and Rohit’s experience will be very very important. Now, it needs to be seen how the whole batting lineup revolves around Virat Kohli or around Rohit Sharma,” he added.

The 41-year-old said, “I personally feel in this World Cup, Virat Kohli’s role is very important.”

Virat Kohli has been in red-hot form in ODI cricket. He has scored back-to-back tons against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

“In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my close ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective,” Kohli told teammate Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for bcci.tv after his 100 at Guhwati.

“I was far off from my cricket. My attachments, my desire, had totally taken over. That’s when I realised that I can’t be away from who I am. I have to be true to myself. Even when I am vulnerable, I am not playing well, I am the worst player around, I have to accept it. I can’t be in denial,” Kohli admitted his frailties.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:50 IST
