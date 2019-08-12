How Virat Kohli became India’s second-highest run-scorer in ODIs 1,000 runs a time

Virat Kohli smashed a match-winning 120 against West Indies in the second ODI Sunday to become India’s second-highest ODI run-scorer and eighth overall, going past former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. His century on Sunday came after 11 innings without one. He had scored five half-centuries in the recently concluded World Cup 2019.

The only Indian batsman who has scored more runs than Kohli in ODIs is now Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 18,426 runs.

Here’s how Kohli has amassed the runs, 1000 at a time:

1,000 runs:

Innings: 24

Avg: 52.63

SR: 81.9

100s: 2

In and out of the team, Kohli was not a regular in India’s ODI setup. He got to his maiden half-century in his fourth innings and a century in his 13th. Both of them came against Sri Lanka, the team against which he scored most of his runs in the initial phase. Till now, he had not made an impact against the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries. He got to the 1,000 run-mark in 24 innings at an average of 52.63.

2,000 runs:

Innings: 29

Avg: 38.46

SR: 88.30

100s: 3

His average slumped during this period, but he made his presence felt when India needed it. He scored a century against Bangladesh in World Cup 2011. He took 29 innings to reach get to the 2,000-run mark. He contributed to India’s second ODI World Cup win with 282 runs in nine innings, including one century and a half-century.

As this piece points out:”His game had flaws, but shining in his eyes was a hunger to succeed. He also made it a habit of converting starts to hundreds, though in the World Cup he couldn’t reprise that ability which was to became his trademark.”

3,000 runs:

Innings: 22

Avg: 52.63

SR: 88.10

100s: 3

With Sachin Tendulkar was in the hunt for his 100th international century, Kohli established himself as India’s no.3 batsman, scoring three centuries during this period. His average improved too after he got to the 3,000-run mark. He took 24 innings to add another 1,000 runs to his tally. He also scored his first century on English soil at Cardiff.

4,000 runs:

Innings: 18

Avg: 62.50

SR: 93.02

100s: 5

From his quickfire 86-ball 133 against Sri Lanka in which he hammered Lasith Malinga, to 183 vs Pakistan in a run-chase in a Asia Cup fixture, Kohli rose among ranks establishing himself as an excellent chaser. During this period, his hunger for runs increased, and there was the emergence of his now-famous strict fitness regime and diet. It took him just 18 innings to score 1,000 runs at an average of 62.50 including five centuries.

5,000 runs:

Innings: 21

Avg: 66.66

SR: 101.93

100s: 4

Controversy and Kohli went hand-in-hand during this period. He was in the news for everything he did on and off-the-field. Despite everything, his ODI batting only improved as he took just 21 innings to 1,000 runs. And this was despite going 13 ODI innings without a century. He also captained India for the first time. He averaged 66.66 and scored at an astonishing strike rate of 101.93.

6,000 runs:

Innings: 22

Avg: 47.61

SR: 98.42

100s: 3

A consistent Kohli continued to rule the white-ball cricket, despite his failure to counter the swinging ball in England. He took 22 innings to add another 1,000 runs to his tally, and didn’t go more than two innings without a 50 on average. He averaged at 47.61, had a strike rate slightly below 100 and added three more centuries.

7,000 runs:

Innings: 25

Avg: 47.61

SR: 86.5

100s: 4

Four more centuries, his average dropped slightly but there was no cause for alarm. Kohli scored his next 1,000 in 25 innings. Kohli continued to dominate bowlers, especially Australians. He took over as India’s Test captain from MS Dhoni and one of best innings in this period was a memorable century against Pakistan in World Cup 2015.

8,000 runs:

Innings: 14

Avg: 100

SR: 112.86

100s: 3

He took just 14 innings to score the next 1000 runs. Kohli seemed to be breaking a record with every century he scored. He edged past Hashim Amla to become the fastest batsman to 8,000 ODI runs by just one inning. This was also the first time he scored 1,000 runs in a calendar year, which he again did in successive seasons.

9,000 runs:

Innings: 19

Avg: 71.42

SR: 89.12

100s: 5

The conversion rate continued to move upwards as Kohli added five more centuries to his name. He became the fastest to get to 9,000 runs (in 194 innings) going past Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers, who took 205 innings. Kohli dominated New Zealand at home with two centuries (121, 131) in the three-ODI series. He took 19 innings for this 1000.

10,000 runs:

Innings: 11

Avg: 125

SR: 100.90

100s: 5

Just when you thought it could not get any better, Kohli went full throttle. No matter the bowling lineup, no matter the pitch, Kohli seemed to find a way to score a century. Five centuries were scored, including three back-to-back centuries against West Indies. However, his unbeaten 160 against South Africa on a tough Cape Town pitch stood out.

Kohli took 11 innings to score 1,000 runs at an average of 125. He became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs, taking just 205 innings to breach the mark, 54 innings less than Tendulkar.

11,000 runs:

Innings: 17

Avg: 63.18

SR: 102.22

100s: 4

Given the lead he had, Kohli beat Tendulkar’s record of the fastest to 11,000 ODI runs. He took 17 innings at an average of 63.18 and smashed four centuries. He reached the 11,000-run mark during the World Cup 2019, but there wasn’t a single century during the tournament.

Beyond 11,000

Kohli’s 42nd ODI ton helped him move to the eighth spot in the highest ODI run-scorer list. He has a long way to go to come anywhere near Tendulkar’s tally of runs, 7,020 to be exact. He now has six batsmen to surpass – South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (11,579 runs), Inzamam-ul-Haq (11,739 runs), Mahela Jayawardene (12,650 runs), Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs), Ricky Ponting (13,704 runs), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).