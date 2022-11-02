scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Virat Kohli’s no ball gesture to umpire vs BAN: Pakistan legends have split opinions on incident

"If you are going to call something, you are going to put pressure on the umpire, then of course he is a big name. So sometimes umpires are under pressure," says Younis. "Natural for batters to gesture," says Akram.

IND BANIndia's Virat Kohli and Bangladesh's Shakib Al, left, gestures as they talk with umpire Hasan Marais Erasmus during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Pakistan legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and former captain Shoaib Malik were split in their opinions when talking about Virat Kohli’s gesture to the umpire, calling for a no ball for height during the India vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup.

In the last ball of the 16th over, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud bowled a short ball and umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no-ball. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was gesturing for a no as soon as it was bowled. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then had a chat with Virat Kohli and both went back to their positions after sharing a laugh.

Malik said on A Sports, “Shakib Al Hasan was probably saying that because you gestured, that’s why the umpire gave a no ball.”

Waqar Younis said, “Shakib is saying you do your batting, let the umpires do umpiring. He is saying the same things that we said. That if you are going to call something, you are going to put pressure on the umpire, then of course he is a big name. So sometimes umpires are under pressure.”

Wasim Akram, however, said, “I think it’s a natural thing for the batsman, if they see a wide, they gesture to the umpire anyway. I don’t know the laws of today. Maybe a present player can tell us.”

India would go on to defeat Bangladesh by five runs in the rain-curtailed match with Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scoring sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...Premium
Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent Cong hi...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...

Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six. Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 11:09:06 pm
Next Story

Changes to Constitution, border main issues in Nepal’s Nov 20 general elections

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News