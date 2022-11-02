Virat Kohli’s no ball gesture to umpire vs BAN: Pakistan legends have split opinions on incident

Pakistan legends Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and former captain Shoaib Malik were split in their opinions when talking about Virat Kohli’s gesture to the umpire, calling for a no ball for height during the India vs Bangladesh match in the T20 World Cup.

In the last ball of the 16th over, Bangladesh bowler Hasan Mahmud bowled a short ball and umpire Marais Erasmus gave it a no-ball. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, was gesturing for a no as soon as it was bowled. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan then had a chat with Virat Kohli and both went back to their positions after sharing a laugh.

Malik said on A Sports, “Shakib Al Hasan was probably saying that because you gestured, that’s why the umpire gave a no ball.”

Waqar Younis said, “Shakib is saying you do your batting, let the umpires do umpiring. He is saying the same things that we said. That if you are going to call something, you are going to put pressure on the umpire, then of course he is a big name. So sometimes umpires are under pressure.”

Wasim Akram, however, said, “I think it’s a natural thing for the batsman, if they see a wide, they gesture to the umpire anyway. I don’t know the laws of today. Maybe a present player can tell us.”

India would go on to defeat Bangladesh by five runs in the rain-curtailed match with Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scoring sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six.

The under-fire Rahul returned to form with a 32-ball 50 before Kohli took charge of the innings with an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries.

Defending a revised target of 151 in 16 overs following a brief rain interruption, India restricted Bangladesh to 145 for six. Liton Das top-scored for Bangladesh with a 27-ball 60.