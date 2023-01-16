Virat Kohli’s method to hit sixes and fours in the slog overs in the world cup year: Violence erupting from stillness

Much of the appreciatory attention has been understandably on Virat Kohli’s MS Dhoni-esque six (he seemed to even mouth “Mahi shot” in the aftermath), but the six-lusty knock also probably gives us an indication of his method in this ODI world cup year. Two approaches might be common in his search for the big hits to pacers this year: the dash down the track and the stand-still in an opened-up stance to unfurl aerial short-arm jabs and checked-drives.

The short-arm stunners are quite something. He has done it before, at least once in a memorable way in 2017 against Chris Woakes that had the commentator Nasser Hussain gush on air: “Oh! My word! What a shot that is, a short-arm jab. Unbelievable” Hussain’s words suggested he would have that text in all caps. Back then, he wasn’t quite opened-up in stance but was relatively still and as the slower one from Woakes bounced waist-high, Kohli punched it up and over wide long-on to send Hussain and Ravi Shastri in a tizzy.

Then came along the 2019 world cup when MS Dhoni stayed pretty still to whack a length ball angling in from round the stumps from Mitch Starc over square-leg. Kohli was on the opposite end then, and had his mouth open for a while as he followed the trajectory before convulsing into an appreciative laugh as he punched Dhoni’s gloves. Michael Slater was on air then, and even in the din, the flamboyant ex Test opener pointed out the stillness in Dhoni that allowed that shot to happen.

Now, Kohli seems to have developed a method from all those moments. Perhaps, even the first six against Haris Rauf can be added here; not as still but the short-arm jab comes through at the right time. After that knock, Kohli had said he has seen the sixes a few times and felt it was entirely instinctive. It must have been, but now, it seems, he is trying to weaponise that instinct.

There was an unearthly stillness in the end overs as he ruthlessly went after the Sri Lankan bowlers. He had opened-up his stance and waited. No unconscious little steps, no shuffling to the off, as he can often do, but a distinct stillness settled in on him. When the ball blurred towards him, he let rip with his short-arm stuff. If it was full, as it was from Chamika Karunaratne when he was on 101, he check-drove it aerially like Sachin Tendulkar to the straight boundary. When Karunaratne dragged back the length in the same over, again Kohli was still and this time pulled it over midwicket.

How on earth Kohli managed to send that ball for a six, taking it from that sort of length ? No full extension of arms. Just stood there and punched it Simply amazing !

When Rajitha went full from round the stumps, a still Kohli recoiled to swat it over wide long-on. The front foot didn’t come across, nor did he press his back foot anywhere – any movement would have upset the balance and he swung through. Just the knees flexed, that’s all. The Mahi way. When Kumara bounced one shoulder high, even then Kohli didn’t disrupt his stillness. Just an arch back to wallop it high over wide midwicket.

It would be interesting to see if he adopts this from now on as consistently as he did in this knock. In the past, he would reel off such shots now and then, but not as consistently through a knock. He didn’t need a method at his pomp; as in he could let his form and talent flow through his instincts. Now, there seems to be a definite method to his madness, from all his experiences.

Dhoni smashed M Starc for a flat six 💥 Kohli stunned after seeing that from non striker end. 😍

And His reaction is priceless. ♥️

And His reaction is priceless. ♥️ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/RSAKy20M31 — ★Hᴀʀɪsн࿐★ (@Harish_1397) July 6, 2020

The stillness in the opened-up stance, the confidence in his short-arm jab or check-drives depending on the length, and the occasional charges down the track. He did those sashays in the past as well – notably against Pakistan’s Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi in that T20 world cup game. It’s his way to try to steal a big hit by surprising the bowler like Tendulkar would often do in his younger days against the new ball.

As his career progressed, Tendulkar began to slowly centre himself at the crease- positioning his body adroitly and use his experience and sixth sense to anticipate and pre-determine. Dhoni took a leaf out of it, and as his years went on, his big hits would more often than not erupt from a stillness. The heave-ho would then come across as a big swaggering act when the ball was in his hitting arc, as they say.



Kohli, in theory, can do as well. His skill allows him to react a tad better if the bowlers change their lengths even: A short-arm jab if short, a checked-aerial-drive ala Tendulkar if it’s fuller. With the big hitters like Hardik Pandya and co. around him, Kohli can at this stage in his career be more carefree than Tendulkar and build on this method to madness.

Since he is Kohli, one suspects he will still reign himself until he judges the moment has arrived to go for it. Then the stillness might descend as a paradoxical way to violence. What we saw in the Woakes six, what he saw in Dhoni’s Starc six, and what his instincts told him against Rauf and what the Sri Lankans saw on Sunday night – might all coalesce together into a method in this world cup year. Time will tell.