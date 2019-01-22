Virat Kohli’s ICC awards sweep: Indian captain’s extraordinary stats from 2018

Virat Kohli did a clean sweep of all major prizes available at the ICC Awards on Tuesday. He was declared the ODI and Test cricketer of the year and also won the Sir Garfield Sobers award for best cricketer of the year. It is the first time ever that a player is winning all three awards in a single year. The feat caps off a brilliant 2018 for Kohli in which he established himself as the best batsman in the world across formats, particularly in Tests and ODIs. While he played T20 Internationals sparingly, he notably led India’s run chase in the final T20I in Australia that helped India level the series.

Here are some stats from Kohli’s extraordinary 2018:

– In the 47 innings that he played across formats in 2018, Kohli scored 2,735 runs at an average of 68.37.

– He also had 11 centuries and nine fifties to his name in the year and was the highest run scorer in India’s tours of South Africa and England.

– Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

– Kohli is also amongst five batsmen who have faced the least proportion of dot balls in ODI cricket in 2018. His frequency of hitting boundaries (123 fours in 14 innings) is also the best for any batsman this year.

– While constructing an unbeaten 157 against the West Indies in October, Kohli became the fastest to 1000 ODI runs in a calendar year.

– He surpassed 1000 Test runs in a calendar year for the third time in a row.

– In Tests, Kohli scored 1322 runs with a highest score of 153 and at an average of 55.10 with a strike rate of 54.3. He scored five centuries in Test cricket, the highest by any batsman for the calendar year 2018.