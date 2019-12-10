Virat Kohli’s birthday wish to MS Dhoni most retweeted Indian sports tweet of 2019

Virat Kohli wished MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday and the post was retweeted 45.5K times. Virat Kohli wished MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday and the post was retweeted 45.5K times.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s birthday wishes for former captain MS Dhoni in July became the most retweeted sports post of the year 2019. The tweet from Kohli has been retweeted 45.5K times, said Twitter.

As the wicketkeeper batsman turned 38 on July 7, Kohli tweeted, “Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I’m glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You’ve been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain.”

Twitter’s list of top male athletes from India were all cricketers with Kohli and Dhoni at the top. The top women athletes list features PV Sindhu at the top, followed by Hima Das and Sania Mirza.

These Twitter handles hit sixes in 2019 ??#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/iUJauLoo7X — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

And these women made it to the top of the athletes list ??#ThisHappened2019 pic.twitter.com/i5y1P0HFMF — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

#CWC19, which was the third-most tweeted hashtag this year, tops the list of most talked about sporting events in India this year.

