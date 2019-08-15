Virat Kohli’s 43rd ODI century helps India clinch 2-0 series win against Windies

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 114 off 99 deliveries to guide India to a comfortable six wickets victory against West Indies in the third and final ODI, helping the Men In Blue win the series 2-0. Chasing a revised target of 255 in 35 overs after rains interrupted the play, the Indian skipper stood firm at one end as he completed his 43rd ton. In the process, Kohli also crossed the phenomenal 20,000 runs mark in international cricket.

The weather continued to play havoc in this tour of India as the rain forced two interruptions after the hosts elected to bat in the match, which they need to win to level the series. The match was reduced to 35-overs per side.

TOSS: West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series in Port-of-Spain on Wednesday. India made one change, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Kuldeep Yadav, while West Indies left out Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas and included Keemo Paul and Fabien Allen.

FIRST INNINGS: Leading the Windies batting line-up, Chris Gayle along with Evin Lewis helped the hosts start on a positive note. The pair added 115 runs in 10.5 overs before Lewis was removed on 43 by Yuzvendra Chahal and soon Gayle too departed by hitting one straight to rival captain Virat Kohli at mid-off. Gayle, who was probably playing his final ODI, scored 72 in 42 balls, which included eight boundaries and four sixes. Soon after his dismissal, the Indian players rushed towards Gayle, shaking hands with him. Kohli even did Gayle typical jig before the burly West Indian walked off.

When the game resumed with Shai Hope (19) and Shimron Hetmyer (18) at the crease, the pair couldn’t do much as they were quickly removed. However, Nicholas Pooran played a whirlwind 16-ball 30-run knock, helping the hosts post 240/7 in 35 overs.

SECOND INNINGS: Chasing a stiff revised 255-run target on Duckworth-Lewis method, India got off to a poor start as the Men In Blue lost opener Rohit Sharma on 10. Shikhar Dhawan also squandered a start, while wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant showed that he is not learning from his mistakes as he was again guilty of playing a reckless shot, getting a first-ball duck.

However, Kohli’s unsatiable appetite for runs and young Shreyas Iyer’s assuring support to his skipper meant that it eventually turned out to be a comfortable six-wicket win which translated into a 2-0 series victory. The counter-attacking 65-run knock by Iyer was game-changing as he took the pressure off his captain. It was India’s ninth consecutive ODI series win, at home and away, over the West Indies.

Captains Speak:

Virat Kohli: I didn’t want to disappoint you (Ian Bishop) further, you asked about the conversion rate (*laughs*). Jokes apart, last few matches, I presented a challenge to myself. The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer.

We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. But he certainly presented a strong case for himself. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers. Really good tempo, good really character. Thankfully, it’s not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front.

I think I should be fine for the first Test. We were a bit nervous when the rain break happened because of the fact they played so well in the first 10 overs. We felt that with DLS, the game can go out of our reach. The outfield got wet as well, we thought they could capitalise but the bowlers did a great job.

We are feeling very confident. We’ve got a practice game which will allow the players to get into the Test rhythm. We’re looking forward to two good Test matches.

Jason Holder: We had to give ourselves a bit of time. I think the batters did a reasonable job. We were always in the game but credit to the Indian players. We let ourselves down in the recent past and we’ll have to find ways. There’s lot of work to be done. We’ve got to turn things around, it’s matter of Test guys to put their hands up and turn the fortunes.

with PTI inputs