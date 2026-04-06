‘You knew a star was there’: Kevin Pietersen recalls young Virat Kohli’s curiosity during early RCB days

India’s batting talisman and former captain Virat Kohli has had an illustrious career in all three forms of the game and can arguably be touted as the greatest Indian batter of the 2010s era, where in red-ball and white-ball cricket, he produced some epochal innings that helped India win matches both at home and overseas.

Recalling how Kohli was when he was young, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who played with him at RCB in 2009, said that he was “very inquisitive” and realised that he was set for bigger things in his career.

“Very inquisitive. You knew a star was there. Just the way that he asked questions. How much he wanted to learn. How interested he was in getting better. That was the standout. Hugely curious. Very dynamic in the way he went about his approach to the game,” he said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘The Ranveer Show’ podcast.